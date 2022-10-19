Man sentenced behind bars for stabbing

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that a man involved in a domestic violence incident will go to prison.

The district attorney’s office said Crishtien Smith-Bartlett was sentenced to 13 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision after he plead guilty to manslaughter in the first degree.

On Jan. 14, 2022, Smith-Bartlett stabbed Randy Glezen, Jr. several times with a knife during a family dispute at the defendant’s residence in Katelville Road in the Town of Chenango. Glezen died from his injuries on the way to Wilson Hospital.

“This is a tragic case of domestic violence that has ruined the lives of all involved,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak. “After consulting with the family members and considering Smith-Bartlett’s acceptance of responsibility, this is an appropriate resolution to this terrible incident.”

The case was investigated and charged by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

