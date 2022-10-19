Matthews Auto president nominated for 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award

VESTAL (WBNG) -- President of Matthews Cadillac Rob Matthews was nominated for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award.

Matthews is one of 48 dealer nominees from across America who will be honored at the 106th annual National Automobile Dealers Association show in Dallas on Jan. 23, 2023.

The award recognizes the country’s most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service.

“It is so rewarding to see our team continually amaze us with an incredible performance at all levels of our organization,” Matthews told TIME “To see the pride of those who are tapping into the potential that they may not have even known they possessed is particularly gratifying.”

Matthews Auto was founded in 1973 by Jim Matthews.

