Sleep may be as important for heart health as diet, study says

FILE: A new study supports years of research that shows sleep, especially the deepest, most...
FILE: A new study supports years of research that shows sleep, especially the deepest, most healing kind, boosts immune functioning.(Pexels)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you want to keep your heart in tip-top shape, make sure to get enough sleep.

According to a study in Wednesday’s Journal of the American Heart Association, the more sleep a person gets, the better it is for their heart health.

The findings are based on sleep data from 2,000 participants who were middle-aged or older.

Researchers said people who sleep less than seven hours per night have an increased risk of heart disease risk issues including type 2 diabetes, obesity and high blood pressure.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends adults get at least seven hours of sleep per day.

Earlier this year, the American Heart Association added sleep duration to its heart checklist known as “Life’s Essential Eight.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen killed in Chenango County crash
18-year-old stabbed in road rage incident
Broadway Diner founder, Steve Anastos, passes away
Minor injuries in early morning crash on State Rt. 7 in Binghamton
FILE - The FedEx logo is seen on a delivery truck Tuesday, June 21, 2011, in Springfield, Ill....
FedEx Ground state-of-the-art automated facility opens in Binghamton in time for the holiday shipping season

Latest News

STEC is naturally found in the intestinal tracts of healthy animals such as cattle, sheep,...
2-year-old dies from E. coli infection traced back to petting zoo goats, health department says
Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to answer questions under oath in a defamation...
Trump deposed in defamation suit filed by E. Jean Carroll
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pa., Sept. 3, 2022....
Trump claim of ‘Crime of Century’ fizzles in 3-year probe
Crews respond to fire on Gaskill Road in Owego
Crews respond to fire on Gaskill Road in Owego
FILE - A doctor uses a hand-held Doppler probe on a pregnant woman to measure the heartbeat of...
COVID-19 linked to increase in US pregnancy-related deaths