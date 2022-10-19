Tri Cities Opera prepares for Halloween with tour and ‘Madness and the Medium”

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- This weekend the Tri-Cities Opera is opening its doors to the community as they bring “Madness and the Medium” to Binghamton.

Representatives for the opera say this Friday guests will be able to enjoy a show and a haunted tour of their facility to bring in the Halloween festivities

They say this classic midcentury thriller is a story about people who are searching for wholeness and intimacy which they believe many guests will be able to understand in today’s world.

“I think part of what this production does is it brings people together and it tells a story that is painful to watch but also allows us to relate as a community to some of the hard things that people are going through,” said General Director for Tri-Cities Opera John Rozzoni.

Rozzoni said in the story the main character deals with many challenges he believes many guests can understand.

“It really is a story about people who are searching for wholeness and intimacy and don’t always know how to find it and I think that especially in the world today with all we’ve been through you know in isolation we have a lot of polarity and politics there are so many things that seek to separate us and I do think that as we move forward as a community the search for intimacy is something that we are all participating in,” said Rozzoni.

He said the opera has also paired a haunted tour with the show which residents will be able to view before entering the theater and he believes by introducing this event to the area it allows a different audience to come to see what the opera has to offer and also helps start a conversation.

“We believe this production can start a conversation amongst our audience amongst our community or continue a conversation about these issues the issues it addresses and also brings people together to experience something that gives them a platform to further discuss those issues,” said Rozzoni.

For more information or ticket prices please click this link: www.tricitiesopera.com

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.