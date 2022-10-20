Another cloudy day

Warmer weather is on the way!
This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6am Morning Newscast.
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy. Windy. High 48 Wind SW 10-20 G25 mph

The low sitting over Ontario will give us clouds again today but as this feature weakens

and moves north, we’ll have improving weather over the next few days. Mostly clear and

cold tonight.

Temperatures begin to climb Friday and into the weekend. Highs in the 50s Friday, 60s for the

weekend.

Mild weather continues into the new work week with highs in the mid 60s. A low moving up the

coast will give us a couple showers Monday. Temperatures stay mild, but a cold front will give

us clouds and showers Wednesday. This will be followed by some cooler weather Thursday.

