Binghamton passes zoning laws, protecting home-seekers from competition with students

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton City Council voted Wednesday to approve a zoning law change regarding student housing on the city’s west side.

The change was approved four to one. Councilwoman Angela Riley, who represents the west side, was alone in voting against the change, with council members Sophia Rescinit, Phil Strawn and Giovanni Scaringi voting in favor of it.

The change mandates that units with four or more unrelated college students will be prohibited in single-family and two-family residential zones. Additionally, student housing will only be allowed in multi-unit residential or commercial zones.

The laws will allow Binghamton to prosecute violators beginning July 2023.

Binghamton City Council is considering two additional elements: One that congregates living facilities should provide off-street parking within 250 feet and also consider regulations around garbage storage.

These amendments are scheduled to be discussed in the council’s Oct. 31 meeting.

Mayor Kraham initially announced the new zoning laws in July.

Kraham said the laws help families by nullifying having to compete with students for housing.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.