Binghamton passes zoning laws, protecting home-seekers from competition with students

(Kayla Madison)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton City Council voted Wednesday to approve a zoning law change regarding student housing on the city’s west side.

The change was approved four to one. Councilwoman Angela Riley, who represents the west side, was alone in voting against the change, with council members Sophia Rescinit, Phil Strawn and Giovanni Scaringi voting in favor of it.

The change mandates that units with four or more unrelated college students will be prohibited in single-family and two-family residential zones. Additionally, student housing will only be allowed in multi-unit residential or commercial zones.

The laws will allow Binghamton to prosecute violators beginning July 2023.

Binghamton City Council is considering two additional elements: One that congregates living facilities should provide off-street parking within 250 feet and also consider regulations around garbage storage.

These amendments are scheduled to be discussed in the council’s Oct. 31 meeting.

Mayor Kraham initially announced the new zoning laws in July.

Kraham said the laws help families by nullifying having to compete with students for housing.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old stabbed in road rage incident
Gaskill Road
Crews respond to barn fire in Owego
Five Mile Point Speedway to host final two race weekends after 72 consecutive years of racing
Amphenol Aerospace employees on strike after rejecting contract agreement
Teen killed in Chenango County crash

Latest News

‘I’m glad to be here,’ Korean War veteran reflects 70 years later
Five Mile Point Speedway to host final two race weekends after 72 consecutive years of racing
Schumer brings Assistant U.S. Sec. of Commerce to Binghamton University, showing Biden Administration value of Southern Tier’s place in battery research
You can take your unwanted medications to these locations later this month in Broome County