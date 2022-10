(WBNG) -- The Binghamton Philharmonic will present Rod Serling’s “Walking Distance” this Saturday at the Helen Foley Theatre at Binghamton High School at 7:30 p.m.

The popular Twilight Zone episode is set in Rec Park in Binghamton.

For tickets, call the Binghamton Pharmonic at 607-723-3931 or go to the website here.

