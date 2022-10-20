Binghamton women’s basketball picked 5th in preseason poll, Bowman named to All-Conference team

By Jackson Neill
Published: Oct. 19, 2022
(WBNG) - The America East conference held their media day for women’s basketball on Wednesday. In the preseason poll, Binghamton was picked to finish fifth. The Bearcats also received a first place vote.

Senior Denai Bowman was named to the All-Conference team. It’s her second consecutive season earning that honor.

“Once we kind of figured out how to gel with so many ups and downs with the injuries, I think the girls just kept pulling together. Every game as you know was one or two points and just getting over that hump. I think they’re very hungry knowing that they want to win obviously,” said head coach Bethann Shapiro Ord.

Binghamton gets their season started with a home exhibition game against Roberts Wesleyan College at Dr. Bai Lee Court at 7 p.m.

