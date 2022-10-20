Bobby “Ice Man” Mercilliott - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WBNG) - There’s certain moments in sports that separate the great players. Times when your team needs a goal or a point and the pressure is at it’s absolute highest.

It’s instances like these that Afton/Harpursville junior striker Bobby Mercilliott plays for.

“He’s been put into some high stress situations and he’s executed for us. I’ve had him on penalty kicks since he was a 9th grader. He’s been 11 for 11 ever since,” said head coach Joseph Bunzey.

“I’m just a relaxed PK taker. I don’t feel the pressure. You just go and score,” said Mercilliott.

While he’s always delivered in the clutch, at first he wasn’t as calm as he is now.

“The first PK I was like shaking, I was so scared. But now I just go up there. Usually have it decided before the game which way I’m going to go. So I don’t take the extra second to hesitate or miss. I just commit a side and hopefully it goes in. It’s been working so far,” said Mercilliott.

But now he’s as cool as they come. That’s what’s earned him his nickname, “The Ice Man”.

“When the pressure is on, he’s cool as ice and he can put it in the back of the net,” said Bunzey.

It’s a moniker he’s come to appreciate.

“Everyone around school calls me that now. I think it’s pretty awesome,” said Mercilliott.

That composure has led to results. Bobby has scored 17 goals and assisted on 13 more this season as the Crimson Knights are 13-2 and ranked fifth in the state in Class C.

Now as sectional playoffs begin this week, the team is the third seed and has high aspirations. A tremendous chance for a program that doesn’t get it often.

“We actually have a chance at winning sectionals. That’s crazy. We just want to make Afton proud,” said Mercilliott.

When Afton/Harpursville needs a goal this postseason, they know exactly who they can count on to put the game on ice.

