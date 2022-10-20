Empire Access comes to the Greater Binghamton Area

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Empire Access has come to the Greater Binghamton Area!

Empire Access, a telecommunication company, focuses on broadband delivered on fiber. This allows for the fastest internet service in the country.

PC Magazine has ranked Empire Access as the fastest internet provider in the northeast United States for two years in a row.

The company also says it provides great customer service and customers are “excited” to have another option for internet service in the Greater Binghamton Area.

Empire Access has a local office in Endwell with service in parts of Binghamton, Johnson City, Endwell, Endicott and Owego.

