Five Mile Point Speedway to host final two race weekends after 72 consecutive years of racing

KIRKWOOD (WBNG) -- After 72 consecutive years of racing the historic Five Mile Point Speedway will be holding the final two race weekends ever beginning this Saturday.

The speedway property is in the process of being purchased by a land developer and two race weekends remain in what has been a historic run at the popular Southern Tier attraction. Racing begins at 5 p.m. this Saturday.

This Saturday Five Mile Point Speedway will host the Mohawk Valley Vintage Dirt Series Tour for the first time this season and the final time ever.

The club features on track action with cars from the 60′s and 70′s and replica cars from that same era. Late model and open wheel modified vintage cars will highlight their portion of the racing program.

On Oct. 28th and 29th Five Mile Point Speedway will host the National Quarter Mile Dirt Track Championship Weekend. The highlight of the weekend will be on Saturday with the running of the “Southern Tier 72″ for modified. That event will pay a minimum of $7,200 to the winner.

Chuck Akulis, from Windsor, New York, will be honored on Saturday of the weekend. Akulis was in the 2020 class of the Broome County Sports Hall of Fame and is the only race car driver to ever be inducted.

Akulis, was a 15-time Modified Track Champion at Five Mile Point Speedway and the most awarded modified driver of all-time. He is also an inductee in the DIRT Motorsports Hall of Fame in Weedsport, New York. Akulis and his family will be on hand enjoying the modified farewell finale on Saturday, October 29th.

For additional information please log on to www.5milepointspeedway.com.

