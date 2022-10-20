A much warmer pattern coming

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5:30pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Turning partly cloudy to clear. Low: 30-37

Friday: Partly cloudy, warm and breezy. High: 54-59

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 37-43

Forecast Discussion: The upper level low that has been stuck over the northeast and Great Lakes this week will move out tonight yielding an increase in sunshine and temperatures.

Friday brings a ton of sunshine and highs in the 50s.

START OF A LONG PATTERN
START OF A LONG PATTERN(WBNG)

The weekend will warm even more. Saturday looks sunny with highs climbing rapidly into the mid 60s. A potential coastal low, or at the very least, trough of low pressure along the coast, increasing clouds Sunday. Some showers could develop Sunday night into Monday, but at this time there is a lot of uncertainty in this happening. We’re not mentioning appreciable rain chances at this time. Please monitor the forecast for any changes this weekend as we draw closer to the low formation.

The pattern coming up will support above, to much above, average temperatures throughout the next 5-7 days with highs in the 60s for a large chunk of the period.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old stabbed in road rage incident
Gaskill Road
Crews respond to barn fire in Owego
Five Mile Point Speedway to host final two race weekends after 72 consecutive years of racing
Amphenol Aerospace employees on strike after rejecting contract agreement
Teen killed in Chenango County crash

Latest News

wbng
Another cloudy day
Temps will be above average
Cold air lingers a bit longer
Higher elevations will see some wet snow mix in as we head into the afternoon.
Another cold day
Dry morning expected
Staying chilly for a bit longer