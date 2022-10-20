A much warmer pattern coming

Tonight: Turning partly cloudy to clear. Low: 30-37

Friday: Partly cloudy, warm and breezy. High: 54-59

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 37-43

Forecast Discussion: The upper level low that has been stuck over the northeast and Great Lakes this week will move out tonight yielding an increase in sunshine and temperatures.

Friday brings a ton of sunshine and highs in the 50s.

START OF A LONG PATTERN (WBNG)

The weekend will warm even more. Saturday looks sunny with highs climbing rapidly into the mid 60s. A potential coastal low, or at the very least, trough of low pressure along the coast, increasing clouds Sunday. Some showers could develop Sunday night into Monday, but at this time there is a lot of uncertainty in this happening. We’re not mentioning appreciable rain chances at this time. Please monitor the forecast for any changes this weekend as we draw closer to the low formation.

The pattern coming up will support above, to much above, average temperatures throughout the next 5-7 days with highs in the 60s for a large chunk of the period.

