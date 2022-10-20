NASA’s Webb Space Telescope takes jaw-dropping image of ‘Pillars of Creation’

The James Webb Telescope’s near-infrared camera captured the Pillars of Creation in a way...
The James Webb Telescope’s near-infrared camera captured the Pillars of Creation in a way they’ve never seen before.(NASA/ESA/CSA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - NASA’s Webb Telescope has captured a jaw-dropping image of the iconic Pillars of Creation.

This spectacular celestial formation is 6,500 lightyears away, where new stars are formed and was first imaged by the Hubble Telescope in 1995.

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope made the Pillars of Creation famous with its first image in 1995,...
NASA's Hubble Space Telescope made the Pillars of Creation famous with its first image in 1995, but revisited the scene in 2014 to reveal a sharper, wider view in visible light, shown above at left. A new, near-infrared-light view from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, at right, helps us peer through more of the dust in this star-forming region.(NASA/ESA/CSA)

The James Webb Telescope’s near-infrared camera captured the Pillars of Creation in a way they’ve never seen before.

Although the arches and spires look solid, they are actually ever-changing, semi-transparent clouds of gas and dust.

NASA hopes that studying the Pillars of Creation will give them a better understanding of how stars are formed.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old stabbed in road rage incident
Gaskill Road
Crews respond to barn fire in Owego
Five Mile Point Speedway to host final two race weekends after 72 consecutive years of racing
Amphenol Aerospace employees on strike after rejecting contract agreement
Teen killed in Chenango County crash

Latest News

Purple Pets Prevention Parade
Purple Pets Prevention Parade
The judge wrote that because the six Republican-led states failed to establish they had...
Judge dismisses effort to halt student loan forgiveness plan
Police said five people were shot Thursday afternoon at the IFIXUGLY barbershop in Cleveland,...
Police: 5 shot at Cleveland barbershop, suspect at large
Binghamton University researching advanced ‘smart bandages’
Binghamton University researching advanced ‘smart bandages’
FILE -Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said in a news release that four of the women each face...
Day care workers charged, accused of scaring tots with mask