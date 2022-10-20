Save a Life Tour comes to Maine-Endwell High School, educating students about safe driving

ENDWELL (WBNG) - The International Save a Life Tour made a stop at Maine-Endwell High School Wednesday -- teaching students about the risks of distracted and impaired driving through virtual reality simulators.

“Students sit in a chair in front of a screen as if they’re in an actual car, and start to drive around before I hand them a phone that is sending them text messages continuously throughout their drive,” said Save a Life Tour Manager Hunter Miles. “They’re supposed to try to respond to them and realize how difficult it actually is.”

The students also participated in a virtual reality that allows them to experience an impaired driving scenario, something student Victoria Capuli said is important to educate her classmates on.

“You see a lot of the drunk driving and the destructive decisions being made on the road. You see the posts, you see everything on the news. It’s a harsh reality,” she said.

Other activities like a free throw shooting contest while wearing drunk goggles and a “Battle of the Belts” competition were also held.

“Battle of the Belts is where there’s four people in a car working together to see how fast you can seat up your belt, get out of it, switch seats and buckle up again,” said student Logan Ciganek. “It’s just a fun way to make people aware to have their seatbelt on.”

All activities were offered during each student’s physical education class, so every student has the opportunity to participate.

Students Against Destructive Decisions Club Advisor, Bill Ocker, said he is glad to have every student learn about the importance of being safe on the road.

“Hopefully, this will alter decision making when it comes to making safe choices and operating a motor vehicle,” said Ocker.

Assistant Principal Jennifer Yurko said the school has also partnered with local organizations and law enforcement to promote safe driving. She said students came up with the idea to make this a community event to help raise awareness.

“So many students don’t realize the very real possibility a distracted decision can lead to very negative consequences,” said Yurko.

The Save a Life Tour and other drivers safety activities will continue at the school until Thursday, Oct. 20.

