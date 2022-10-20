Schumer brings Assistant U.S. Sec. of Commerce to Binghamton University, showing Biden Administration value of Southern Tier’s place in battery research

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is showing the Biden Administration what Binghamton can do for the future of clean energy in the country.

Schumer and US Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Alejandra Castillo visited Binghamton University weeks after it was awarded $113 million for battery research and development under the “New Energy, New York” program.

$63.7 million of that funding came from the American Rescue Plan’s Build Back Better Regional Challenge award and the other $50 million was contributed by New York State.

On Oct. 4, Schumer, along with Governor Kathy Hochul, announced Micron will build a semiconductor manufacturing campus near Syracuse. Micron intends to invest tens of billions into the project over the next 20 years.

Schumer has said the battery research programs will help create jobs for New Yorkers.

“We are seeing a renaissance of manufacturing in Upstate New York not seen in generations, and that is directly because of policies like the American Rescue Plan, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, my CHIPS and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act,” Schumer said.

