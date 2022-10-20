You can take your unwanted medications to these locations later this month in Broome County

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office wants your prescription drugs.

On Oct. 29, the sheriff’s office will collect any unwanted, unused or outdated prescription or over-the-counter medications for National Prescription Drug Takeback Day. The office says the takeback day helps bring awareness to pharmaceutical-controlled substance abuse.

This allows for law enforcement, prevention, treatment, and business communities to collaborate and establish a safe collection site. Acceptable medication includes anything from aspirin to controlled substances, including sharps.

The sheriff’s office said drug takeback days make the community safer.

You can take your unwanted medications to the following locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Broome County Sheriff’s Office at 155 Lt. VanWinkle Dr. in Dickinson

Johnson City Elks Lodge at 4212 Watson Blvd. in Johnson City

Whitney Point Fire Department at 2665 Main St. in Whitney Point

United Health Services at 4417 Vestal Parkway E. in Vestal

West Windsor Fire Department at 9 Karla Dr. in Windsor

