JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The Seventh Annual Broome Community Baby Shower will be held at the Oakdale Commons this weekend.

The event is for pregnant women and their families with children less than a year old.

It will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the mall’s center court.

It is hosted by Mothers & Babies Perinatal Network.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.