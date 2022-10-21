The Agency prepares for demolition of former IBM Country Club

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) - Thursday, Broome County development organization The Agency held a news conference addressing the future of the former IBM Country Club on Watson Boulevard in Johnson City.

Joined by Broome County and Town of Union officials, Executive Director of The Agency Stacey Duncan said they are planning to build new affordable housing on the grounds of the former country club.

Broome County Executive Jason Garner said this marks a beginning of a new chapter, making the property once again a place to create new memories.

Duncan called the demolition a step toward the future. She said this announcement, in conjunction with the New Energy New York announcements, were pertinent for the Greater Binghamton area.

She said demolition of the property takes place in a few weeks, and The Agency is excited to see the future of this new housing project.

