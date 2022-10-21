Beautiful weekend ahead!
Above average temperatures and sunshine
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Low: 36-43.
Saturday: Sunny and mild. High: 65-70.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 38-45.
Sunday: Sunshine early before increasing clouds late. Showers overnight. High: 65. Low: 46.
Monday: Sun and clouds. Mild. High: 67. Low: 50.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. High: 68. Low: 55.
Wednesday: Cloudy with isolated showers. High: 66. Low: 51.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 62. Low: 46.
Friday: Partial sunshine. High: 59. Low: 37.
Forecast Discussion:
It will be a quiet night as high pressure remains overhead. Temperatures will fall into the upper-30s under clear skies.
Saturday will be beautiful with sunny skies and highs approaching the upper-60s. Sunday will remain dry most of the day, but rain showers will arrive late day as a low-pressure system moves up the coast.
The week ahead will be mild with very little rain expected. Highs will be in the mid-60s through Wednesday, with temperatures falling into the low-60s and upper-50s as we end next week. Scattered showers can’t be ruled out Wednesday, but rainfall will be light.
Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.