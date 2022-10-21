Binghamton University researching advanced ‘smart bandages’

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Preliminary research is being done at Binghamton University to improve wound care with “smart bandages.”

The smart bandage uses multiples sensors during wound care monitoring that offers real time data. The work on the bandage is being done at Binghamton University’s “Thomas J Watson College of Engineering & Applied” Science.

Department of Medical Engineering Assistant Professor Ahyeon Koh is just one of many people involved with the research.

“Our research is focused on how to make the sensors to be compatible with our body systems,” said Koh. “And then our sensors try to mimic the body movements, which means our sensors being like more flexible and stretchable that can actually move along with our skin systems.”

Koh said the current wound addressing system in the field is passive.

The technology is still in the research phase.

