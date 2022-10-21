Binghamton University researching advanced ‘smart bandages’

(Thomas J. Watson College of Engineering & Applied Sciences)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Preliminary research is being done at Binghamton University to improve wound care with “smart bandages.”

The smart bandage uses multiples sensors during wound care monitoring that offers real time data. The work on the bandage is being done at Binghamton University’s “Thomas J Watson College of Engineering & Applied” Science.

Department of Medical Engineering Assistant Professor Ahyeon Koh is just one of many people involved with the research.

“Our research is focused on how to make the sensors to be compatible with our body systems,” said Koh. “And then our sensors try to mimic the body movements, which means our sensors being like more flexible and stretchable that can actually move along with our skin systems.”

Koh said the current wound addressing system in the field is passive.

The technology is still in the research phase.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old stabbed in road rage incident
Gaskill Road
Crews respond to barn fire in Owego
Five Mile Point Speedway to host final two race weekends after 72 consecutive years of racing
Amphenol Aerospace employees on strike after rejecting contract agreement
Teen killed in Chenango County crash

Latest News

Gusty winds to blame for large Owego barn fire
The Agency prepares for demolition of former IBM Country Club
Binghamton passes zoning laws, protecting home-seekers from competition with students
Binghamton passes zoning laws, protecting home-seekers from competition with students
Schumer brings Assistant U.S. Sec. of Commerce to Binghamton University, showing Biden...
Schumer brings Assistant U.S. Sec. of Commerce to Binghamton University, showing Biden Administration value of Southern Tier’s place in battery research