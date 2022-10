VESTAL (WBNG) -- Emergency crews responded to a car fire in the area of Vestal Friday afternoon.

The car fire is located at Exit 67 on Route 17 Westbound.

Broome County dispatchers told 12 News there are no injuries reported. The Vestal fire and police departments responded.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.

