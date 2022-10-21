Finally, some warmer weather!

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer. High 58 (54-60) Wind SSW 10-20 mph

wbng (wbng)

Temperatures begin to climb today and into the weekend. Highs in the 50s Friday, 60s for the

weekend, and for the rest of the 7 day forecast.

A low moving up the coast will give us a couple showers late Sunday and early Monday. Temperatures stay mild,

but a cold front/possible low will give us clouds and showers Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.