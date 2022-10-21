Gusty winds to blame for large Owego barn fire

By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OWEGO (WBNG) -- The Campville Fire Department said gusty winds spread a fire that burned a barn and home on Gaskill Road in Owego Wednesday.

The department said as crews were working the scene at 4890 Gaskill Rd., the winds engulfed the the first floor in flames within 90 seconds. Fire crews were ordered out of the building.

The department also said crews used water from a nearby pond to assist with putting out the flames at the barn and home.

On Wednesday, a fire official with the Owego Fire Department at the scene told 12 News there were no injuries involved with the blaze.

~ Major Structure Fire ~ 10/19/2022 @ 16:19 Campville Fire was dispatched to a confirmed working barn fire. Tioga...

Posted by Campville Fire Department on Thursday, October 20, 2022

The Campville Fire Department thanked the Cider Mill, the Mario’s Pizza in Owego and The Farm Store for food as crews battled the flames.

