Hospital beds are filling up with children, health officials say

An unprecedented surge in respiratory illnesses among children is putting a strain on hospitals. (CNN, WFSB, CDC)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
(CNN) - The number of hospitalized children has hit a high not seen in nearly three years.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, roughly 75% of pediatric hospital beds in the U.S. are filled.

About 2/3 of available beds were filled on an average day during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. is bracing for the flu season and more COVID variants. (CNN)

Health officials said they’ve seen high levels of RSV, a respiratory virus, in children’s hospitals.

Although the number of children with COVID-19 has decreased recently, it still plays a factor.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said close to

900 children were hospitalized with the virus last week.

