Memorial to be built for victims of racist mass shooting in Buffalo

BUFFALO (WBNG) -- A memorial will be erected in honor of those who were killed in the mass shooting at a Tops Market store on May 14, 2022.

Governor Kathy Hochul and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced the establishment of the May 14th Memorial Commission that will develop and advise a plan to build the memorial in eastern Buffalo for the victims of the racist attack. 10 people were killed, all of whom were Black. Three more people were injured.

“Five months ago, 10 Black Buffalonians were senselessly slaughtered solely because of the color of their skin, and through the May 14th Memorial Commission, we are ensuring that their lives and legacies are honored,” Governor Hochul said. “The May 14th Memorial Commission will create a lasting reminder of the losses we experienced that awful day.”

New York State and the City of Buffalo said they intend to make a specific financial commitment to the project, with the amount being determined by the scope and scale of the project as recommended by the commission and the state legislative partners.

On Tuesday, Governor Kathy Hochul and New York State Attorney General Letitia James released a 49-page report detailing how fringe online platforms contributed before and during the shooting.

The accused shooter plead not guilty to federal hate crime charges, which are punishable by death.

He is from Conklin.

