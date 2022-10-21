NY Attorney General takes legal action against Intermountain, Greek Peek for ‘illegal practices’

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- New York State Attorney General Letitia James took legal action Friday to stop what she described as “monopolistic business practices by ski resort operators in Central New York.”

James is suing Intermountain management for buying its main competitor, Toggenburg Mountain, then shutting it down to direct skiers to its own ski mountains.

In addition, James ended an illegal agreement between the owner of Greek Peak Mountain John H. Meier and Intermountain that prohibited Meier from competing with Intermountain or hiring any of its employees.

Meier is required to pay $195,000 to the state and will cooperate with the litigation against Intermountain.

The lawsuits can be read on the State Attorney General’s website.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five Mile Point Speedway to host final two race weekends after 72 consecutive years of racing
Police direct traffic on Front, Prospect streets after crash
18-year-old stabbed in road rage incident
Gaskill Road
Crews respond to barn fire in Owego
NY breast cancer survivors get extra insurance coverage during this year's Breast Cancer...
Guthrie plastic surgeon reacts to new breast cancer insurance legislation

Latest News

Honored for their service; Mission 13 reflects on Twin Tiers Honor Flight
Pedestrian struck by vehicle cause of traffic issue on Front Street, police reveal
Memorial to be built for victims of racist mass shooting in Buffalo
Highlights: Walton vs. Whitney Point (Section 4 Class C field hockey quarterfinals)