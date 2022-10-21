NY Attorney General takes legal action against Intermountain, Greek Peek for ‘illegal practices’

(WBNG) -- New York State Attorney General Letitia James took legal action Friday to stop what she described as “monopolistic business practices by ski resort operators in Central New York.”

James is suing Intermountain management for buying its main competitor, Toggenburg Mountain, then shutting it down to direct skiers to its own ski mountains.

In addition, James ended an illegal agreement between the owner of Greek Peak Mountain John H. Meier and Intermountain that prohibited Meier from competing with Intermountain or hiring any of its employees.

Meier is required to pay $195,000 to the state and will cooperate with the litigation against Intermountain.

The lawsuits can be read on the State Attorney General’s website.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.