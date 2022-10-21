Pedestrian struck by vehicle cause of traffic issue on Front Street, police reveal

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department revealed details into a crash that occurred near Prospect and Front streets Thursday around 4:30 p.m.

According to Binghamton Police Detectives, a pedestrian was struck by a car. Police were unable to comment on the severity of injuries that the person who was struck sustained. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Wednesday afternoon, police directed traffic and the roads were closed as crews worked at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

