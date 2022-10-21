Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Union-Endicott High School
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- There was a heavy response from emergency crews to a vehicle and pedestrian crash in Endicott.
A 12 News crew at the scene noted that evidence cones were being placed on Main Street just in front of Union-Endicott High School. A few ambulances had left the scene around 5:50 p.m. but police cars remained.
A part of Main Street was closed off to traffic as emergency personnel worked at the scene.
The Union-Endicott Tigers are hosting a varsity football game against the Vestal Golden Bears at 7 p.m.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for more information.
