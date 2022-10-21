Purple Pets Prevention Parade

Purple Pets Prevention Parade
Purple Pets Prevention Parade(Luke Meade)
By Luke Meade
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Crime Victims Assistance Center held a Purple Pets Prevention Parade this evening in downtown Binghamton.

The Crime Victims Assistance Center staff as well as volunteers and supporters came out with their furry friends to join in on the walk through the streets.

The parade aims to raise community awareness surrounding domestic violence while also showing those affected by abuse that supportive services are available through local organizations.

12 News spoke with Christine Battisti, the Executive Director for the Crime Victims Assistance Center about doing events like these to raise awareness for the services they provide.

“We just like to do things that are out in the community because people might not know about our services, and we would hope that somebody that is experiencing violence in their homes and they see the staff that they would reach out and know that help is there for them.” said Christine Battisti.

The Crime Victims Assistance Center aims to educate the Broome and Chenango county communities while also providing trauma-informed care and assistance while they heal.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old stabbed in road rage incident
Gaskill Road
Crews respond to barn fire in Owego
Five Mile Point Speedway to host final two race weekends after 72 consecutive years of racing
Amphenol Aerospace employees on strike after rejecting contract agreement
Teen killed in Chenango County crash

Latest News

Binghamton University researching advanced ‘smart bandages’
Binghamton University researching advanced ‘smart bandages’
Gusty winds to blame for large Owego barn fire
Binghamton University researching advanced ‘smart bandages’
The Agency prepares for demolition of former IBM Country Club