(WBNG) - The Section 4 field hockey tournament is officially underway! Check out the scores from the first round right here:

Class C:

#8 Walton - 0, #1 Whitney Point - 9

#5 Marathon - 0, #4 Owego - 4

#6 Deposit-Hancock - 2, #3 Sidney - 3 (OT)

#7 Moravia - 1, #2 Windsor - 5

