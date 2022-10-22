12 Sports Overtime: Week 7
(WBNG) - Check out all the high school football action from Week 7 of the 2022 football season with the 12 Sports Overtime!
Scores:
Vestal - 7, Union-Endicott - 12
Norwich - 23, Owego - 20
Ithaca - 0, Binghamton - 38
Delhi - 21, Tioga - 28
Newark Valley - 7, Chenango Forks - 12
Waverly - 14, Chenango Valley - 49
Susquehanna Valley - 29, Oneonta - 13
Harpursville/Afton - 0, Sidney - 22
Walton - 44, Bainbridge-Guilford - 7
Greene - 8, Groton - 42
Moravia - 40, Oxford - 6
Corning - 20, Horseheads - 7
Fayetteville-Manlius - 16, Elmira - 31
Thomas A. Edison - 0, Trumansburg - 57
Unatego/Franklin - 34, Unadilla Valley - 16
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor - 40, Deposit-Hancock - 0
