12 Sports Overtime: Week 7

(WBNG) - Check out all the high school football action from Week 7 of the 2022 football season with the 12 Sports Overtime!

Scores:

Vestal - 7, Union-Endicott - 12

Norwich - 23, Owego - 20

Ithaca - 0, Binghamton - 38

Delhi - 21, Tioga - 28

Newark Valley - 7, Chenango Forks - 12

Waverly - 14, Chenango Valley - 49

Susquehanna Valley - 29, Oneonta - 13

Harpursville/Afton - 0, Sidney - 22

Walton - 44, Bainbridge-Guilford - 7

Greene - 8, Groton - 42

Moravia - 40, Oxford - 6

Corning - 20, Horseheads - 7

Fayetteville-Manlius - 16, Elmira - 31

Thomas A. Edison - 0, Trumansburg - 57

Unatego/Franklin - 34, Unadilla Valley - 16

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor - 40, Deposit-Hancock - 0

