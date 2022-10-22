12 Sports Overtime: Week 7

By Jacob Russo and Jackson Neill
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) - Check out all the high school football action from Week 7 of the 2022 football season with the 12 Sports Overtime!

Scores:

Vestal - 7, Union-Endicott - 12

Norwich - 23, Owego - 20

Ithaca - 0, Binghamton - 38

Delhi - 21, Tioga - 28

Newark Valley - 7, Chenango Forks - 12

Waverly - 14, Chenango Valley - 49

Susquehanna Valley - 29, Oneonta - 13

Harpursville/Afton - 0, Sidney - 22

Walton - 44, Bainbridge-Guilford - 7

Greene - 8, Groton - 42

Moravia - 40, Oxford - 6

Corning - 20, Horseheads - 7

Fayetteville-Manlius - 16, Elmira - 31

Thomas A. Edison - 0, Trumansburg - 57

Unatego/Franklin - 34, Unadilla Valley - 16

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor - 40, Deposit-Hancock - 0

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Union-Endicott High School
Five Mile Point Speedway to host final two race weekends after 72 consecutive years of racing
Police direct traffic on Front, Prospect streets after crash
18-year-old stabbed in road rage incident
Gaskill Road
Crews respond to barn fire in Owego

Latest News

12 Sports Overtime: Week 7
Chenango Valley's Scarlet Shelly (17) celebrates wtih Sophia Ashman after the latter scored a...
Section 4 girls’ soccer tournament scores (10-21-22)
Whitney Point's Lana Jordan prepares for a corner in the first quarter of a high school field...
Highlights: Walton vs. Whitney Point (Section 4 Class C field hockey quarterfinals)
Chenango Forks' Jessica Stone (20) attacks during the first set of a high school volelyball...
Highlights: Chenango Valley vs. Chenango Forks (girls’ volleyball)