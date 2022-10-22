#5 Clemson edges out #14 Syracuse, 27-21

Clemson defensive end Justin Mascoll (7) tackles Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader (6) in...
Clemson defensive end Justin Mascoll (7) tackles Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader (6) in the first half during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)(Jacob Kupferman | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Will Shipley scored twice and freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik rallied No. 5 Clemson to a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns in a 27-21 victory over No. 14 Syracuse.

Klubnik came in for mistake-prone starter DJ Uiagalelei with Clemson trailing 21-10. The Tigers defense held Syracuse without points in the final two quarters and quarterback Garrett Shrader was picked off by safety R.J. Mickens to seal Clemson’s win. The Tigers won their 14th straight overall and 38th in row at home to break the ACC mark they shared with Florida State.

