Mild air remains for Sunday

Showers arrive overnight Sunday
By Connor Thompson
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Tonight: Mixed clouds and cool. Low: 34-44.

Sunday: Sunshine early before increasing clouds late. High: 62-68.

Above average temperatures continue
Sunday Night: Cloudy with rain showers east. Low: 38-47.

Monday: Sun and clouds. Mild. High: 68. Low: 52.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. High: 69. Low: 54.

Wednesday: Cloudy with isolated showers. High: 70 Low: 50.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with slight shower risk. High: 59. Low: 40.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High: 58. Low: 36.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. A bit cooler. High: 55. Low: 34.

Forecast Discussion:

Another quiet night, with increasing clouds throughout the night. Most will fall once again into the upper-30s for most, low-30s for those in the higher elevations.

Sunday will remain dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will remain in the mid-to-upper 60s. Sunday night will see increasing clouds and rain showers, especially the eastern portions of Delaware and Otsego counties. Rain amounts will be less than .1″.

The mild air remains throughout the week, with only isolated chances of showers. Cooler air moves in towards the end of the week, but highs will be right around average.

