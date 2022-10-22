Police looking for information following shooting at Madame Oars

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - New York State Police are looking for any information regarding a shooting that occurred at Madame Oars Saturday, Oct. 22.

According to a press release from NYSP Troop C, at approximately 12:50 a.m. one person was shot at Madame Oars located at 584 Upper Court Street.

Police were unable to release the status of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SP Binghamton (607) 561-7400 and reference case #11110052.

12 News will provide more updates as they become available.

