Police looking for information following shooting at Madame Oars

(WSMV)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - New York State Police are looking for any information regarding a shooting that occurred at Madame Oars Saturday, Oct. 22.

According to a press release from NYSP Troop C, at approximately 12:50 a.m. one person was shot at Madame Oars located at 584 Upper Court Street.

Police were unable to release the status of the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SP Binghamton (607) 561-7400 and reference case #11110052.

12 News will provide more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Union-Endicott High School
NY Attorney General takes legal action against Intermountain, Greek Peek for ‘illegal practices’
Crews respond to car fire on Route 17 Westbound
Pedestrian struck by vehicle cause of traffic issue on Front Street, police reveal
Police direct traffic on Front, Prospect streets after crash

Latest News

12 Sports Overtime: Week 7
Honored for their service; Mission 13 reflects on Twin Tiers Honor Flight
Honored for their service; Mission 13 reflects on Twin Tiers Honor Flight
The FedEx facility along Industrial Park Drive under construction in July 2022.
Kirkwood FedEx facility is now open, no layoffs to Conklin site
Crews respond to car fire on Route 17 Westbound
Crews respond to car fire on Route 17 Westbound