Section 4 girls’ soccer tournament scores (10-21-22)
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:56 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WBNG) - The Section 4 girls’ soccer tournament for most classes began Friday, October 21. Check out the scores from the day’s action:
Class B:
Susquehanna Valley - 1, Owego - 2 (OT)
Lansing - 0, Waverly - 1 (Penalties)
Newark Valley - 0, Chenango Valley - 4
Dryden - 2, Oneonta - 6
Class C:
Union Springs - 0, Trumansburg - 1
Greene - 4, Unatego - 3 (OT)
Unadilla Valley - 0, Watkins Glen - 4
Groton - 0, Elmira Notre Dame - 3
Class D:
Roxbury - 1, Morris/Edmeston - 4
Charlotte Valley - 4, Marathon - 0
Cherry Valley-Springfield - 4, Odessa-Montour - 2
Milford - 2, Schenevus - 3
