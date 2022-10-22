Section 4 girls’ soccer tournament scores (10-21-22)

(WBNG) - The Section 4 girls’ soccer tournament for most classes began Friday, October 21. Check out the scores from the day’s action:

Class B:

Susquehanna Valley - 1, Owego - 2 (OT)

Lansing - 0, Waverly - 1 (Penalties)

Newark Valley - 0, Chenango Valley - 4

Dryden - 2, Oneonta - 6

Class C:

Union Springs - 0, Trumansburg - 1

Greene - 4, Unatego - 3 (OT)

Unadilla Valley - 0, Watkins Glen - 4

Groton - 0, Elmira Notre Dame - 3

Class D:

Roxbury - 1, Morris/Edmeston - 4

Charlotte Valley - 4, Marathon - 0

Cherry Valley-Springfield - 4, Odessa-Montour - 2

Milford - 2, Schenevus - 3

