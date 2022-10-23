Binghamton Black Bears drop Saturday night showdown with Sea Wolves

By Jacob Russo
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Mississippi Sea Wolves scored two goals in the first ten minutes of the first period, setting the tone for the game to come; as the Black Bears lost their first of the season, 8-4.

Yaroslav Yevdokimov opened up the scoring in the fourth minute on a powerplay, one-timing a pass from Chris Leveille past Black Bears keeper Owen Liskiewicz. Jake Raliegh scored a shorthanded goal a few minutes later to make it 2-0 within the first ten minutes of the game. Binghamton’s Bret Parker got his team on the board with a wraparound score late in the first period making it 2-1 heading into the first intermission.

From there, Mississippi kept scoring. Raliegh added two more to complete the hat trick. Daniel McKitrick, Chris Hunt, and Justin Barr also scored to push the Sea Wolves well into the lead. Tyler Gjurich and Jesse Anderson scored for the Black Bears, with the latter scoring twice.

Binghamton gets a chance for a bounce-back win on the road against Danbury on Friday, October 28.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Union-Endicott High School
Police looking for information following shooting at Madame Oars
NY Attorney General takes legal action against Intermountain, Greek Peek for ‘illegal practices’
Pedestrian struck by vehicle cause of traffic issue on Front Street, police reveal
Crews respond to car fire on Route 17 Westbound

Latest News

Maine-Endwell lines up on offense opposite the Johnson City defense in the first quarter of a...
Highlights: Maine-Endwell vs. Johnson City (high school footbal)
Highlights: Maine-Endwell vs. Johnson City (high school footbal)
Windsor running back Mason McCombs (82) runs the football during the fourth quarter of a high...
Highlights: Burke Catholic vs. Windsor (high school football)
Captains from the Dryden football team meet at midfield before a high school football game...
Highlights: Dryden vs. Whitney Point (high school football)
Highlights: Dryden vs. Whitney Point (high school football)