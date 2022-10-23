Binghamton Black Bears drop Saturday night showdown with Sea Wolves

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Mississippi Sea Wolves scored two goals in the first ten minutes of the first period, setting the tone for the game to come; as the Black Bears lost their first of the season, 8-4.

Yaroslav Yevdokimov opened up the scoring in the fourth minute on a powerplay, one-timing a pass from Chris Leveille past Black Bears keeper Owen Liskiewicz. Jake Raliegh scored a shorthanded goal a few minutes later to make it 2-0 within the first ten minutes of the game. Binghamton’s Bret Parker got his team on the board with a wraparound score late in the first period making it 2-1 heading into the first intermission.

From there, Mississippi kept scoring. Raliegh added two more to complete the hat trick. Daniel McKitrick, Chris Hunt, and Justin Barr also scored to push the Sea Wolves well into the lead. Tyler Gjurich and Jesse Anderson scored for the Black Bears, with the latter scoring twice.

Binghamton gets a chance for a bounce-back win on the road against Danbury on Friday, October 28.

