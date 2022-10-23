Binghamton women’s soccer hangs on to beat UMass Lowell in high scoring affair

Binghamton forward Maya Anand (19) dribbles away from a defender in the first half of an NCAA...
Binghamton forward Maya Anand (19) dribbles away from a defender in the first half of an NCAA women's soccer game against UMass Lowell.(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Senior Olivia McKnight scored a hat trick as the Binghamton women’s soccer team maintained a share of first place with a 5-4 win over visiting UMass Lowell Sunday afternoon.

The two teams entered the game in a four-way tie atop the America East standings and BU ended the day in a three-way tie. The Bearcats are now assured of at least one home playoff game, and with one regular season game still remaining (Thursday at UMBC), BU is eyeing a regular season title and top-two seed, which comes with a first-round bye and home semifinal game.

