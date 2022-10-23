Scareousel at Northside Park Returns!

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Oct. 22, 2022
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - Northside Park at George W. Johnson Park has returned with one of their favorite Halloween traditions.

Beginning Saturday, Little Italy Endicott and the Village of Endicott are inviting guests to visit the park as they welcome back the Scaresoul.

Organizers said guests will have the opportunity to enjoy a free spooky carousel ride with Halloween treats and more.

“We’ve been doing it for at least ten years, it’s just a great thing for the community, for the kids and whoever else wants to enjoy Halloween,” said Darin Moody, Parks Technician for the Village of Endicott.

He said the Scareousel is located at 202 Oak Hill Ave and will be open on the following days:

  • Sat 10/22/ 12 pm- 4 pm
  • Sun 10/23 12 pm- 4 pm
  • Sat 10/29 12 pm- 7:45 pm
  • Sun 10/30 12 pm- 4pm
  • Mon 10/31 4 pm- 7:45 pm

