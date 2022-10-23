Section 4 boys’ soccer tournament scores (10-22-22)

An Owego player dribbles the ball upfield in the first half of a high school soccer game...
An Owego player dribbles the ball upfield in the first half of a high school soccer game against Chenango Valley.(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) - The Section 4 boys’ soccer tournament was in full gear on Saturday, October 22. Check out the scores from the day’s action:

Class B:

Chenango Valley - 0, Owego - 2

Chenango Forks - 4, Lansing - 0

Dryden - 0, Windsor - 4

Waverly - 0, Oneonta - 8

Class C:

Walton/Downsville - 2, Bainbridge-Guilford - 3 (OT)

Greene - 2, Afton/Harpursville - 4

Class D:

Gilboa-Conesville - 0, Southern Cayuga - 2

Sharon Springs/Cherry Valley-Springfield - 0, Morris - 1

Edmeston - 0, South Kortright/Andes - 2

Margaretville - 4, Marathon - 0

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian struck by vehicle near Union-Endicott High School
Police looking for information following shooting at Madame Oars
NY Attorney General takes legal action against Intermountain, Greek Peek for ‘illegal practices’
Pedestrian struck by vehicle cause of traffic issue on Front Street, police reveal
Crews respond to car fire on Route 17 Westbound

Latest News

Maine-Endwell lines up on offense opposite the Johnson City defense in the first quarter of a...
Highlights: Maine-Endwell vs. Johnson City (high school footbal)
Highlights: Maine-Endwell vs. Johnson City (high school footbal)
Windsor running back Mason McCombs (82) runs the football during the fourth quarter of a high...
Highlights: Burke Catholic vs. Windsor (high school football)
Captains from the Dryden football team meet at midfield before a high school football game...
Highlights: Dryden vs. Whitney Point (high school football)
Highlights: Dryden vs. Whitney Point (high school football)