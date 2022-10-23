Section 4 boys’ soccer tournament scores (10-22-22)

(WBNG) - The Section 4 boys’ soccer tournament was in full gear on Saturday, October 22. Check out the scores from the day’s action:

Class B:

Chenango Valley - 0, Owego - 2

Chenango Forks - 4, Lansing - 0

Dryden - 0, Windsor - 4

Waverly - 0, Oneonta - 8

Class C:

Walton/Downsville - 2, Bainbridge-Guilford - 3 (OT)

Greene - 2, Afton/Harpursville - 4

Class D:

Gilboa-Conesville - 0, Southern Cayuga - 2

Sharon Springs/Cherry Valley-Springfield - 0, Morris - 1

Edmeston - 0, South Kortright/Andes - 2

Margaretville - 4, Marathon - 0

