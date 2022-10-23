Section 4 boys’ soccer tournament scores (10-22-22)
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
(WBNG) - The Section 4 boys’ soccer tournament was in full gear on Saturday, October 22. Check out the scores from the day’s action:
Class B:
Chenango Valley - 0, Owego - 2
Chenango Forks - 4, Lansing - 0
Dryden - 0, Windsor - 4
Waverly - 0, Oneonta - 8
Class C:
Walton/Downsville - 2, Bainbridge-Guilford - 3 (OT)
Greene - 2, Afton/Harpursville - 4
Class D:
Gilboa-Conesville - 0, Southern Cayuga - 2
Sharon Springs/Cherry Valley-Springfield - 0, Morris - 1
Edmeston - 0, South Kortright/Andes - 2
Margaretville - 4, Marathon - 0
Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.