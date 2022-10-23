‘Support Our Sports NY’ raises money for underserved, aspiring young athletes

(WBNG) -- A local charitable sports organization is giving back to youth in our community.

Support Our Sports New York helps raise money to scholarship underserved and aspiring young athletes -- covering the costs of both equipment and registration fees.

“The cost of equipment and cleats are even greater today than it was back when I was in school,” said Support Our Sports Founder Terri Farrell. “When families are worried about putting food on their table, they’re not as worried about their kids in sports, even though we know all the great benefits that playing sports has.”

Just last month, Support Our Sports NY hosted a flag football and soccer tournament sponsored by Molina Health Care to help raise funds for the organization.

Superbowl Champ and Endicott native, Art Jones, made a special appearance at the tournament -- greeting families and sharing his love for sports with the youth.

“To have additional support and services to help our kids be able to play sports, that really gives families a sense of security that their kids are going to be accountable for something. It’s going to help keep them out of trouble,” said Farrell.

Youth must go through a required application process to gain financial assistance from Support Our Sports NY.

For more information on how to apply or how to donate to the organization, contact Terri Farrell at tfarrell224@yahoo.com or visit the Support Our Sports New York Facebook page.

