Tracking some showers overnight

Milder air remains throughout the week
By Connor Thompson
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers late. Low: 46-52.

Monday: Sun and clouds with showers east of I-81. High: 60-71.

Rainfall will be light for most.
Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Low: 52-58.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower. High: 70. Low: 57.

Wednesday: Cloudy with isolated showers. High: 68. Low: 46.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with slight shower risk. High: 58. Low: 34.

Friday: Partial sunshine. High: 60. Low: 36.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 59. Low: 35.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. High: 62. Low: 38.

Forecast Discussion:

Scattered showers will develop as we head into Monday morning as a low-pressure system moving up the coastline will arrive. Most of the rain will be concentrated towards the east, with Otsego and Delaware counties seeing the showers.

Sunshine will exist in the western portion of the area, while clouds and light rain will continue to linger in the east. Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 60s once again, while areas that have the clouds hanging around will see temperatures in the low-60s. Rainfall totals will be around .1″-.25″, with localized heavier amounts possible.

Mild air remains as we head into the rest of the week, with mainly dry conditions. Wednesday will be the best day to have some showers develop.

