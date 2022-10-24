All women Twin Tiers Honor Flight Mission 14 host meet & greet lunch ahead of trip

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The upcoming Honor Flight Mission 14 trip takes off to Washington D.C. in just two weeks on Nov. 5th.

On Sunday at the American Legion Post 1645 in Binghamton, the veterans and guardians got to meet and have lunch together to go over all the details for the trip.

Serving as the acting female chaplain on this trip is Gene Graham. But this isn’t her first trip,, as she had the opportunity to go with both men and women veterans on Honor Flight 10.

“I was able to see the impact of this trip and how the stories come out and the memories come out and so I’m just really excited to be able to support the women in anyway during this time,” said Graham.

This next trip will be one for the history books as it will be an all women trip.

“As women and veterans, we are a unique bunch,” said Graham. “It’s going to be a great way to bond with others that have had experiences that are similar.”

12 News crew will also be traveling on this trip so stay with us both on air and online for all the details.

