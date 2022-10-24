Biden to visit Syracuse at future Micron semiconductor campus

SYRACUSE, NY (WBNG) -- President Joe Biden will visit Upstate New York by the end of this week.

Biden will visit Syracuse on Thursday to deliver remarks on Micon’s plan to invest in CHIPS Manufacturing in the Empire State. Micron, along with Governor Kathy Hochul and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced its plans to create the manufacturing campus on Oct. 4.

“To those who doubted that America could dominate the industries of the future, I say this – you should never bet against the American people,” Biden said when the announcement was made.

He called the announced plant a win for the country.

“Together, we are building an economy from the bottom up and the middle out, where we lower costs for our families and make it right here in America,” he said.

Micron is an American memory and storage manufacturer and is the fourth-largest producer of semiconductors in the world. Micron said will invest up to $100 billion over the next 20 years to construct the project with the first phase investment of $20 billion planned by the end of this decade.

Nearly 50,000 are expected to be created because of the project. Officials said 9,000 of those could pay more than $100,000.

President Biden signed the CHIPS & Science Act into law in August. The legislation intends to revitalize American manufacturing, strengthening the nation’s supply chains and focusing on future technological industries.

