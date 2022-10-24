Clouds and showers to start the work week

Mild temperatures continue!
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Periods of partly cloudy possible. Fog, mild. T-.20″ (.50″) 30% High 64 (60-66)

Wind E 3-8 mph

After a nice weekend, a low moving along the coast will give us clouds and showers today, tonight and into

Tuesday.

Temperatures during this period will be mild.

A cold front/low will give us clouds and showers Wednesday. This front doesn’t look like a big precipitation

maker.

We’ll have some early clouds Thursday, but high pressure will give us partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies

Thursday, Friday and into the weekend.

