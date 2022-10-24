Community gathers for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk 2022

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Recreation Park in Binghamton was filled with pink and support for this year’s Making Strides for Breast Cancer Walk.

This annual event is a fun way to bring both supporters and survivors together to raise funding and awareness.

Breast cancer survivor Mary Beth Walsh had the opportunity to share a piece of her story on stage to help others know they are not alone.

“It started off emotional, but to share my story, if it helps somebody to get early detection and save somebodies life, I’m all for it,” said Walsh. “I know that God puts us on journeys for a reason, and my journey is to help other women in the fight of breast cancer.”

There are still many ways to show support. You can do so by following this link.

