Endicott Police try to reunite owner with missing ‘cute little’ dog

(Endicott Police Department)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department is seeking the owner of a missing dog.

“Officers found this cute little dog roaming the village streets today,” the department said in a Facebook post around noon.

The owner, or anyone who knows the owner, is asked to contact police at 607-785-3341.

The department asked people to share the Facebook post.

