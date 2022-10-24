Endicott Police try to reunite owner with missing ‘cute little’ dog
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department is seeking the owner of a missing dog.
“Officers found this cute little dog roaming the village streets today,” the department said in a Facebook post around noon.
The owner, or anyone who knows the owner, is asked to contact police at 607-785-3341.
The department asked people to share the Facebook post.
