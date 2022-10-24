Explore Upstate New York scenery on a rail bike!

MILTON (WBNG) -- All aboard! The Cooperstown Rail Explorers is welcoming families to take part in a unique experience -- exploring the beautiful scenery of Upstate New York on a rail bike.

The rail bikes, which come in two and four-seaters, are pedal powered rail vehicles equipped with a custom built electric motor. All rail bikes can be coupled together so larger groups can stay together.

“It’s very family friendly. All ages can do this,” said Assistant Division Manager Travis Simpson. “There’s an electric motor on the back and it’ll help you out just like an e-bike. It makes it an effortless pedal, so you don’t have to worry about a workout. You can just sit back and enjoy the views.”

This is the second season the Rail Explorers Cooperstown Division is open to the public. It offers a variety of tours, one being the “Milford Track,” which is a two and a half hour long, 12 mile round-trip.

Rail Explorers also offers a shorter option called the “Charlotte Valley Fireside Tour,” which is a two hour, eight mile trip that includes a campfire.

Both tours stop for a break at the halfway point. Guests are encouraged to bring snacks and light refreshments.

“Some people are hesitant to start off, but by the end of it everybody is smiling, everyone is happy, they have a good time and the babies are asleep sometimes on the way back -- so it’s a nice relaxing ride,” said Simpson.

The rail bike season runs from May through the end of October, so there’s still some time to hop on the track and and enjoy the fall foliage season.

The Tandem Explorer (two-seats) is $95 and the Quad Explorer (four seats) is $175. Rail Explorers Cooperstown Division is located at 136 E. Main Street, Milford, NY 13807.

More information on how to book a rail bike can be found here or by contacting (877) 833-8588.

