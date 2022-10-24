High school student recovering after being struck by vehicle in Endicott

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott Police Department identified the pedestrian victim of a crash as a Union-Endicott High School student.

The police department said the victim was walking to the high school to attend the football game against the Vestal Golden bears Friday evening. An officer observed the student activate the warning lights in place for the crosswalk and properly enter the crosswalk before they were struck by the vehicle.

The student was taken to Wilson Memorial Hospital in Johnson City before being taken to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse in critical condition. Police said as of Monday morning the student is in stable condition and recovering.

Charges for the driver who struck the student are pending.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.