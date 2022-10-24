Local law enforcement to get new training center with virtual reality, upgrades to firing range

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- After three years of waiting, local police departments will have access to a new training center.

Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo announced that she secured $350,000 for a training center that will include a virtual reality simulator and firing range upgrades.

The facility called the Endicott Police Law Enforcement Training Center will be used by several agencies including Endicott, Johnson City, Vestal Port Dickinson police departments, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, the Broome County District Attorney’s Office, Broome County Security, New York State Police and Binghamton University Police.

The project was initiated in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic and supply train issues have held it back. Construction will begin this week.

It includes $150,000 for a fully-immersive 360-degree virtual platform to train up to four officers at the same time for real-world situations, including mental health crises, de-escalation efforts, emergency intervention and active shooters.

$250,000 will be used for upgrading the ballistics range with new bricks and a new bullet trap system. These upgrades will also allow for patrol-rifle training and qualification, which is more realistic, Lupardo’s office said. The range is currently rated for only handguns.

“This funding will provide law enforcement the ability to train better and more often and provide opportunities to cross-train with partner agencies such as mental health crisis teams and school districts,” said Endicott Police Chief Patrick Garey. “The Virtual Reality training will really be limited only by the imagination. Thank you, Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo, for your support.”

Lupardo said she is thrilled construction on the center is finally underway.

