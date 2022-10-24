Man arrested for shooting victim in face in Tompkins County

Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT
(WBNG) -- The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest following a shooting Monday morning.

The sheriff’s office announced it arrested Java Abdur-Razzaq, 40, of Enfield, NY in connection to the shooting. As of Monday morning, charges against Abdur-Razzaq are pending.

Authorities said deputies were dispatched to a medical facility for a person who was seeking treatment for a grazing bullet wound to the face. The injury was not life-threatening and the victim was released from care shortly afterward.

Deputies subsequently responded to a residence on Sheffield Road in Enfield where the shooting reportedly occurred. Once there, authorities were able to talk Abdur-Razzaaq into turning himself.

A Siren alert was issued for the immediate area and was canceled upon his surrender.

